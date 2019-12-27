Powerful storm system to dump snow on Northern Plains; eventually means rain for us

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Thursday broke records in the New River Valley and got close to record highs in the Roanoke Valley.

Meanwhile, folks in the Northern Plains are waiting on a wintry mess that will impact post-holiday travel. Some places in the Dakotas may see a little more than a foot of snow through Monday.

Snowstorm in the Northern Plains

We’ll keep this unseasonable warmth around for the next few days, with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s both Friday and Saturday afternoons. We’re dry each day with an increase in cloud cover compared to previous days this week.

Come Sunday, the same system that dumps snow on the Northern Plains will push a cold front closer to our area. While we may start with drizzle in areas near the Parkway Sunday, the best shot at more widespread rain comes in late Sunday afternoon/evening and lasts on and off through Monday morning.

Next Weather Maker - 12/29 to 12/30/2019

Even though the front technically passes east Monday, the colder air will lag behind it.

We expect highs Monday to be in the 60s, thanks to a gusty wind out of the west. Eventually, the colder air moves east in time for New Years celebrations.

New Years Forecast 2019-2020

Even still, it won’t be brutally cold.

We stand the chance of seeing true, wintry air after the first weekend of January. By that time, we can thank the current cold blast in Alaska for any cold air we get.