Mild Saturday, rain returns Sunday

Highs cooler by midweek

Beverly Perry, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Patchy fog will be possible early Saturday morning.

Any fog that does develop, will dissipate by the middle of the morning.

Clouds will linger across the region, but temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and mid-60s Saturday afternoon.

Our next system will bring rain to the area Sunday into Monday morning.

Expect spotty rain showers and patchy drizzle Sunday with highs reaching into the 50s and lower 60s.

The system will clear the region by early Monday afternoon and temperatures will begin a steady decline.

Highs will drop into the low to mid-50s to close out 2019.

Our next chance of rain in the new year will be near the end of the week.

