Cloudy, spotty rain showers Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – A warm front will slide across the region Sunday morning.

This will allow for some spotty rain showers and patchy drizzle from time to time.

Sunday afternoon highs will reach into the 50s and lower 60s under cloudy skies.

Scattered rain showers will push into the area late Sunday into Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front.

A few rain showers could linger east across Lynchburg and Southside early Monday afternoon, but most areas will be dry.

Highs for Monday will top out in the 60s.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s.

If you plan on going to any New Year’s Eve festivities, you’ll want a jacket.

Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

We will begin the new year with some sunshine and highs in the 50s.

The next best chance of rain will arrive late in the week.