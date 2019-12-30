“Where we’re going, we don’t need coats” yet...

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re stepping outside into some soupy air, which is something you’d expect us to say in the summer. However, a lot of us are starting Monday off in the 60s.

We’re currently in the ‘warm sector’ of a passing cold front. As the front passes through Monday morning, it will trigger a few passing showers and even some rumbles of thunder. The wind stays gusty at times Monday and Tuesday, with cooler air moving in for New Years.

Next Weather Maker

Temperatures will likely be in the 30s, as we ring in the New Year. Any additional wind may make it feel a little colder at times.

New Years Eve 2019 Forecast

We’re sunny, cool and less windy on New Years Day, but we’ll be tracking the next system to come out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will mean an increase in clouds Thursday, with rain chances increasing later in the day. Showers may last on and off through at least midday Friday, but we’ll be too warm for anything wintry.

What We're Tracking - 1/2/2020

A reinforcing cold front will move from west to east across our area, leaving us cold and windy this weekend with some mountain snow developing late Saturday into Sunday. A few flurries/bursts of snow showers will be possible west of the Parkway late Saturday too.

What We're Tracking - First Weekend of 2020

Temperatures may briefly level out, before crashing by the middle of next week. This is something I mentioned on my Facebook page last Friday.

What We're Tracking - January 8, 2020

At the moment, this doesn’t have the makings of a major snow. Keep in mind that there’s plenty of winter to go. On average, two-thirds of our annual snow comes in January and February.