Welcoming 2020 with rain, wind, cold and mountain snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Not much has changed since New Year’s Eve, at least weather-wise. We’ll be breezy at times throughout the day, with highs in the 40s in the NRV and Highlands and 50s elsewhere. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, thanks to a calmer wind.

By Thursday, clouds begin to increase ahead of an evolving area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. We won’t have much cold air to play with, so don’t worry about any significant wintry weather immediately.

A warm front lifting north will initiate some showers Thursday evening into early Friday morning. We’ll then see a break in the action, before a second area of low pressure gets more showers going by late Friday afternoon or Friday evening. That break will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon.

What We're Tracking - 1/3/2020

Remnant moisture sticks around to give us a few passing showers Saturday, with highs in the 50s.

What We're Tracking - 1/4/2020

Once this all passes, however, colder air begins to rush into the region. For most of us, this just means a very cold and gusty Sunday morning. However, some more mountainous areas will see some snow develop Saturday evening into the first half of Sunday.

What We're Tracking - 1/5/2020

Snowshoe, Whitetop and Mountain Lake could pick up several inches of snow. A light accumulation will be possible in parts of Bland, Grayson, Wythe and the western halves of Bath and Highland Counties too.

We’ll see more sun Sunday afternoon, but it will be cold and windy at times.