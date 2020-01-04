Isolated showers linger Saturday before windy conditions arrive
Rain will continue throughout our Saturday before winds pick up speed overnight and mountain snow moves in
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another mild start to this winter day with temperatures in the 50s across much of the region. We are tracking some patchy fog as you head out the door.
Take it easy this morning, as the combination of fog and wet road conditions could cause some delays.
We will continue to track isolated rain throughout the day.
At times, most of us will remain dry but overcast. More rain will return in the afternoon, but will move out quickly.
Temperatures will run warm, once again, into the mid to upper 50s.
Later tonight, we will track the potential for snow along the mountains.
Snowfall totals could range from a trace to upwards of 6 inches. Higher totals will be isolated.
Along with snow potential, winds will be picking up speed. Many of us have been placed under a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning beginning at 6 p.m. and will stay in effect through noon on Sunday.
Winds could gusts as strong as 60 mph in some locations and could potentially lead to power outages.
Stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest on these conditions.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.