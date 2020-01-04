Isolated showers linger Saturday before windy conditions arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another mild start to this winter day with temperatures in the 50s across much of the region. We are tracking some patchy fog as you head out the door.

Take it easy this morning, as the combination of fog and wet road conditions could cause some delays.

We will continue to track isolated rain throughout the day.

Future Tracker 2PM

At times, most of us will remain dry but overcast. More rain will return in the afternoon, but will move out quickly.

Temperatures will run warm, once again, into the mid to upper 50s.

Today's High Temperatures

Later tonight, we will track the potential for snow along the mountains.

Future Tracker 10PM

Snowfall totals could range from a trace to upwards of 6 inches. Higher totals will be isolated.

Potential Snowfall Accumulation

Along with snow potential, winds will be picking up speed. Many of us have been placed under a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning beginning at 6 p.m. and will stay in effect through noon on Sunday.

Wind Alerts

Winds could gusts as strong as 60 mph in some locations and could potentially lead to power outages.

Stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest on these conditions.