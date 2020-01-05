Sunshine, gusty wind Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Bundle up before you head out the door Sunday morning.

A strong and gusty northwest wind will help to generate wind chills in the single digits and teens along and west of the Parkway and in the 20s east of it.

Expect upslope snow showers to continue for the western slopes Sunday morning.

The wind will remain gusty throughout the day and temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

We will keep the sunshine going into Monday and highs will warm into the upper 40s and mid-50s.

A disturbance will bring a brief wintry mix to the area Tuesday morning, which will change to rain as temperatures warm.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching into the upper 40s.

Our next system will bring rain to the area Friday into Saturday and temperatures will warm into the 50s and mid-60s.