Wintry mix moves through Tuesday morning; wind increases into Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure moves through our region Tuesday morning, bringing a wintry mix with it. Because this area of low pressure is so close by, our area is split on the type of precipitation we see.

The air just above us is either at or just slightly above freezing, so areas south of 460 may see more of a mix. Areas north of 460 have more cold air throughout the atmosphere, leading to more snow.

Precipitation Types

Between 6 and 9 a.m., we see this mix moving from the NRV to the Roanoke Valley and Highlands. This may make for messy travel on untreated side roads, but most main roads should still be fine.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Tuesday

By 11 a.m., snow will continue in areas north of 460. However, those of us south of 460 may just see a plain, cold rain or a mix. This system coming during daylight hours actually helps prevent a major winter storm scenario. Still, travel in parts of Botetourt, Rockbridge, Amherst, Alleghany, Bath and Highland Counties may become tricky.

FutureTracker 11 a.m. Tuesday

By 2 p.m., this thing is out of here. Whatever little bit does fall near the Roanoke Valley will start to melt. That process may take until tomorrow for areas north of 460 that see more snow.

FutureTracker 2 p.m. Tuesday

Northern Botetourt, Alleghany, Bath, Highland and Rockbridge Counties will wind up seeing the most snow; as will the mountains of Amherst and Nelson Counties. Areas in white may see up to 1″ of snow on the grass, but any limited amount that does fall will likely melt by the afternoon.

Snow forecast - 1/7/2020

Once this system passes, the wind begins to pick up. This will leave things feeling plenty cold first thing Wednesday morning. Wind gusts stay fairly strong at times through Wednesday afternoon, but there will be plenty of sunshine.