HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS! Strong wind gusts expected at times Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The system that produced snow, sleet and rain across our area has moved off to the east. Behind it, we’re left to deal with some pretty strong wind at times Wednesday. Gusts will be strongest near and west of the Parkway, but could get going east into Lynchburg and Southside as well.

• This may result in a few downed limbs and/or spotty power outages through the afternoon.

• Be sure to weigh down any loose objects, including empty trash cans.

• Also, keep two hands on the wheel. This is especially the case when driving on I-81, I-77 and US-220, since these roads are perpendicular to the wind.

High wind impacts - 1/8/2020

The wind will calm down throughout the evening and overnight, allowing temperatures to bottom out in the 20s by Thursday morning.

Forecast low temperatures - 1/8 to 1/9/2020

High pressure overhead will lead to sunshine throughout the day Thursday, with highs in the 40s. As this high moves offshore, clockwise wind around it may wedge in some clouds to our side of the Appalachians by Friday. It’s possible that we also see some patches of drizzle and fog, if this wedge holds strong enough.

Cold Air Damming

A potent storm system to our west should be enough to kick the wedge out of here, with parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley gearing up for a round of severe weather Saturday.

What We're Tracking - 1/11/2019

While we don’t expect damaging storms, a line of widespread (and perhaps, heavy) rain will likely move in either Saturday evening or Saturday night. This should move east of the area by midday Sunday, leaving us with a dry and pleasant second half of the weekend.