Feeling more like March and April at times through next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures start out in the 20s Thursday morning, with sunshine allowing us to at least get into the 40s. As high pressure moves off the East Coast, moisture returns. This leads to more clouds overnight.

Forecast for Thursday, 1/9/2020

This same high pressure system will likely wedge in the clouds, and perhaps some fog and drizzle near the Blue Ridge Parkway by Friday. As a result, highs will be kept in the 40s in Roanoke, Lynchburg and the Highlands. In Southside, and in parts of the NRV, we expect highs around 50-56° Friday afternoon.

Wedge Impacts - Friday, 1/10/2020

The wedge lets up heading into Saturday. A storm system to the west will produce severe weather in the Tennessee River Valley, but will also push some warmer air in from the south. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s, despite the clouds.

FutureTracker - 1/11/2020 at 8 a.m.

A few showers develop near the spine of the Blue Ridge during the day, with the most widespread (and perhaps heavy) rain coming at night into early Sunday morning.

FutureTracker - 1/12/2020 at 12 a.m.

We’ll see more sun peaking through come Sunday afternoon, which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s. We don’t think there’s any need to cancel your weekend plans, as it won’t be raining the whole time.

Weekend Forecast - 1/11-1/12/2020

Mild weather continues through next week, with maybe a few showers around. There aren’t any major weather systems expected, so widespread rain (at the moment) appears to be unlikely.