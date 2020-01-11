Cloudy and warmer, scattered showers

ROANOKE, Va. – The clouds will linger across southwest Virginia Saturday.

Expect areas of fog throughout the morning along with patchy drizzle and spotty rain showers.

Scattered light rain showers will continue into Saturday afternoon and temperatures will warm into the 60s.

The wind will pick up Saturday afternoon and it’ll be gusty through the evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Wind gusts will exceed 45 mph from time to time.

There is the potential for strong to severe storms from about 10 p.m. Saturday until about 4 a.m. Sunday.

The main concerns are damaging winds and localized flooding.

The system will be east of the area before daybreak Sunday and we will get the opportunity to dry out.

Highs will top out in the 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and mid-60s.

Rain showers move back into the area Tuesday.