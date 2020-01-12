Sunshine returns, feeling like spring

ROANOKE, Va. – After an active night of strong and severe thunderstorms, Sunday will be quiet.

Any lingering showers will be done before daybreak Sunday.

The clouds will decrease, and it’ll be another spring-like day.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

The warmer air will continue into the work week.

There is a small chance of a few spotty showers for Southside Monday, otherwise the rest of the area will be dry with highs warming into the 60s.

The next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.

The precipitation will be scattered in nature.

Highs will remain in the 60s through the middle of the week before cooling into the 50s Thursday.