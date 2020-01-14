Dodging some rain through midweek; wintry weather returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front nearby that’s triggering periods of heavy rain through Tuesday morning. There’s even enough energy for some thunder and lightning, as we’ve seen early this morning in parts of the area.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Tuesday

Rain showers decrease through the second half of the day, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Tuesday

A second cold front will trigger more passing showers as early as midday Wednesday, before things turn gusty at times Thursday. We’ll be dry to end the week, but it’s at this time that we’ll be keeping an eye on a system to our west.

Cold air will already be in place, so the moisture from this system should overrun that. This may very well lead to a wintry mix near and west of the Parkway Saturday. As we go through the next few days, we’ll fine tune timing, totals, precipitation types and impacts for you.

What We're Tracking - Saturday, 1/18/2020

As of Tuesday, the best chance of seeing impactful wintry weather (not just snow) Saturday appears to be in areas near and north of Highway 460. This is where colder air tends to stay bottled up the longest. Keep in mind that this may change, but it gives us a general idea a few days away. Stay with us for updates throughout the next few days.

Winter Weather Probability - 1/18/2020

After Saturday’s system passes, we’ll see a complete pattern shift. Whereas things have felt like California the past few days, we’ll feel every bit like mid-to-late January next week.

What We're Tracking - Saturday, 1/20/2020

Highs may only get in the 30s, with lows at night possibly falling into the teens.