Sunshine, gusty winds Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The system that brought a wintry mix and rain to southwest Virginia Saturday, has exited the region.

We will deal with a strong and gusty west/northwest wind throughout the day.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible from time to time.

The strongest winds will be across the southern Blue Ridge where a wind advisory has been issued until 6 Sunday evening.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s west of the Parkway and 30s east of it Sunday afternoon.

There will be more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s under clear skies.

As you get ready Monday morning, you’ll want to dress for wind chills in the single digits along and west of the Parkway.

Wind chills will be in the teens east of it.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the 30s Monday afternoon and the wind will decrease.

Highs will return to the 40s midweek and the next best chance of rain will arrive late in the work week.