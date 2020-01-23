Rain becomes widespread, heavy at times Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Although it’s been very cold lately, at least there’s been sunshine. The sun gradually gets dimmed out by clouds on Thursday, as a storm system to our west inches closer to the region.

Temperatures overnight fall to near freezing, but may climb a degree or two throughout the early morning hours Friday. This saves us from a widespread freezing rain threat, but it’s possible to see some brief and spotty freezing rain around the Roanoke Valley between 6 and 9 a.m Friday.

FutureTracker - 01/24/2020 at 7 a.m.

A steady stream of moisture overriding cooler air will bring us widespread rain Friday, with most of it being on the light to moderate end throughout the day.

FutureTracker - 01/24/2020 at 12 p.m.

As this storm gets closer and closer, it lifts the moist air which will cause the rain to get heavy at times after 4 or 5 p.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - 01/24 at 5 p.m.

As our system lifts northeast, that area of heavy rain and strong wind gusts will move northeast too throughout the evening.

FutureTracker - 01/24/2020 at 10 p.m.

At the end of it all, we wind up with an average of 0.75-1.50″ of rain, but some spots could see more than that. In any case, flash flooding looks unlikely. We would need about 3-4.5″ of rain in a 24-hour time frame for that to occur. Creeks and streams may rise, and some low-lying spots may flood.

Flood Risk - 01/24/2020

You should also be careful on the roads later in the day and at night, as ponding and/or hydroplaning will be possible.

As you can imagine, it’s probably best to keep your plans indoors Friday and Friday night. However, we’re dry for much of the weekend.

Weekend Plans - 01/24/2020 to 01/26/2020

Most of us will be on the windy and dry side of things, but a trailing area of low pressure to our west will take Great Lakes moisture and pile it up on the mountains of West Virginia Saturday and Sunday.

Mountain Snow - 01/25/2020 to 01/26/2020

Snowshoe and Quinwood will likely receive several inches. Outside of a quick burst of snow/flurries in the New River Valley, Highlands or higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley, our chance of wintry weather this weekend is shot.