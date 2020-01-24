Cold rain develops, becoming very heavy at times Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Friday morning are borderline, resulting in a limited and spotty freezing rain threat for the first few hours of the day. Otherwise, a cold rain develops through midday.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Friday

Most of this will be light to moderate in nature, with perhaps a break developing in the afternoon as our storm system begins to tilt to the west a bit. That tilt, however, means that the storm system is strengthening and is picking up more moisture.

This will result in a period of very heavy rain and strong wind gusts between about 6 p.m. and midnight, moving from southwest to northeast. I’d encourage you to keep any plans you have for the evening indoors.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Friday

After midnight, this line of heavy rain and strong gusts moves east and out of the area.

FutureTracker - 3 a.m. Saturday

Behind that, we turn breezy at times through the weekend with snow piling up on the mountains of West Virginia. A few flurries/brief bursts of snow will be possible in areas west of the Parkway at nighttime.

The main thing we’ll notice is a split in our daytime temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures - Saturday, 1/25/2020

More clouds to the west will keep temperatures in the 40s for the New River Valley, Highlands and perhaps even Roanoke Valley. More sun to the east will keep us in the 50s each day in Lynchburg and Southside.