Areas of morning fog, some sunshine returns

ROANOKE, Va. – If you plan on hitting the roads early Saturday morning, watch out for areas of fog.

It could become dense in spots and it should dissipate near the middle of the morning.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible for the western slopes.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s and lower 50s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

The wind will be gusty from time to time.

Sunday will be dry and highs will reach into the 40s and lower 50s.

Another system will bring a few rain showers to the region Monday.

After Monday, most of the area is looking dry as highs remain in the 40s and lower 50s.