Seasonable Sunday, breezy at times

ROANOKE, Va. – It’ll be a cold start to Sunday with many locations starting off in the low to mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s and lower 50s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

The clouds will linger across the mountains whereas east of the Parkway will see more sunshine.

Expect a gusty west wind from time to time Sunday, which should decrease some overnight.

Flurries will be possible for the western slopes Sunday and it will taper off Sunday evening.

The next system arrives overnight Sunday and it will bring a wintry mix to areas west of I-77 into Monday morning.

This will be possible for elevations above 3000 feet such as the Grayson Highlands and the Mountain Empire.

Rain/Snow

Light rain showers will be possible near the middle of the morning for areas south of 460.

The precipitation will end Monday afternoon and highs will reach into the 40s and lower 50s.

After Monday, the next best chance of rain will be towards the weekend.

Highs will remain in the 40s and lower 50s.