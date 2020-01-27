More sunshine Tuesday, breezy at times

ROANOKE, Va. – Areas south of 460 saw a few passing rain showers Monday morning and some of the activity continued into the afternoon.

The precipitation will end Monday evening.

Despite the clouds, temperatures climbed into the 40s and lower 50s.

Lows Monday night will tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s with decreasing clouds.

Temperatures will remain steady for the rest of the work week, in the 40s and lower 50s.

A quick disturbance could bring rain and snow to the area early Thursday morning.

The best chance will be for the New River Valley and Mountain Empire, but a stray rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out for parts of Southside and the Roanoke Valley.

Less than an inch of snow is expected across the NRV, but the higher elevations could see up to an inch.

A system to the west will bring another round of precipitation late Friday into Saturday.

A few light rain showers will be possible east of the mountains while in the mountains, snow showers will be possible.

This is still a few days out, so stay tuned for more updates