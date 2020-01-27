Tracking a few “close calls” with winter weather this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a breezy and dry weekend, we’re tracking a fairly active pattern across the southern half of the U.S. this coming week.

That starts Monday with a minor disturbance that will produce snow in parts of Tazewell County and around Whitetop as well. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Grayson County Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

For the rest of us, this disturbance is too little, too late. We only expect a few light rain showers south of 460 Monday afternoon.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. 1/27/2020

At the same time, the wind will start to pick up. It won’t be anything really strong, but it will be noticeable Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Wind Speed and Direction - 01/27/2020

As this disturbance passes east, the sky will clear out and make for a brighter day Tuesday. It’s at that point that we’ll be in between disturbances.

Come Wednesday, another storm will develop in the southern U.S.

This, much like Monday’s disturbance may allow for a few showers in southern parts of our area with some mountain snow. By Thursday, it’s offshore and out of our hair.

What We're Tracking - 01/30/2020

Thursday and Friday, we’re in between tracking systems.

The system for Saturday (2/1/2020) is a little more interesting. We certainly have the active storm track in the southeastern U.S., and a system is likely to develop.

However, a lot of forecast data has the system getting stronger offshore. It would need to strengthen earlier and farther west for it to be a significant wintry weather maker in our area. There’s also no clear, cold air source around.

What We're Tracking - 02/01/2020

For now, we’re skeptical on the chances of significant wintry weather next weekend, but we’re watching it closely. We’ll let you know if anything changes in the coming days.

Temperatures for much of the week will be in the 40s to near 50° each day and in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s each night.