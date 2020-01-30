Tracking a coastal storm system; big warm-up to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – A coating of snow will be possible in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley Thursday morning. No major issues are expected, as we’ll see drier weather the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, we’re tracking a storm system that will ride the coast Friday and Friday night. This will likely spread some moisture north into our region Friday evening, starting as mostly rain.

FutureTracker - 2 a.m. Saturday

The intensity of precipitation and temperature at the surface will determine whether or not we see a brief window of wet snow overnight into early Saturday morning. The more intense the precipitation, the more likely it is that snowflakes survive to the surface. The lighter it is, the more likely snowflakes melt to rain since temperatures will most likely be above freezing.

Whether or not you see snow - 1/32 to 2/01/2020

It’s for that reason that a brief window of wet snow is possible in higher elevations of the New River Valley and Highlands (and some higher spots in the Roanoke Valley too). Accumulating snow, however, appears to be unlikely in most of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Likelihood of snow - 1/31 to 2/01

Another disturbance late Saturday into Sunday morning will produce snow showers in our favored west-facing slopes of Giles, Grayson, Highland, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. Otherwise, the wind starts cranking!

However, colder air will be bottled to the north. Groundhog Day temperatures will likely be in the 50s. As the jet stream continues to rise north, warmer air moves in from the south.

Jet stream pattern - 2/03/2020

This will place us in the 60s for highs for at least next Monday, if not into the middle of next week.