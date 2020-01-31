“Do you want to build a mudman?” Disappointing winter continues for snow-lovers

ROANOKE, Va. – So the saga continues...

Snow-lovers continue to ask, “When’s it going to snowwwww?” while those who despise winter’s dandruff rejoice.

The system coming in Friday has a light amount of moisture, but there’s hardly any cold air for it to work with. This moisture has sped up, leading to some rain arriving Friday afternoon and evening in areas mostly near and east of I-81.

At that time, temperatures for most of us will be well into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The amount of cold air above us is limited too, so any snow will mostly be confined to areas at or above the 3,000 foot level right along the spine of the Blue Ridge. Since precipitation will mostly be light, that cold air likely doesn’t get dragged down to the surface to keep snow around.

Temperature profile by Friday afternoon and evening

As this system passes east, areas of fog will develop into Saturday morning. Some higher elevations may need to watch for a brief period of freezing fog, which will make things slick on side roads or bridges and overpasses.

Another disturbance to the west may spark a few hit-or-miss showers in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands, with snow in areas like Mount Rogers/Whitetop and western Greenbrier/Pocahontas Counties.

The bigger story will be the wind that develops late Saturday into Sunday.

Wind gusts late Saturday into Sunday

Eventually, this wind actually works in our favor. It will come down the mountain and warm things up Sunday and especially Monday. At the same time, the jet stream retreating north allows spring-like warmth to come in.

Upper air pattern - 02/03/2020

So we’re talking highs in the 56-61° range Sunday afternoon. and 66-71° range Monday afternoon.