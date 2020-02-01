Slightly warmer today, rain chances return
It’s a calm start to our Saturday, but changes arrive this afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – We are kicking Saturday off with cold temperatures in the 30s. Some of us will be heading out the door to some freezing fog, so take it slow this morning.
Clouds have stuck around overnight and we will continue to see them throughout much of the day.
While most of the rain has cleared out for now, the possibility for more rain will come this afternoon/evening. Any showers will be very isolated. Snow showers will be focused along the mountains.
Highs will reach the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon, with even warmer temperatures on Sunday.
