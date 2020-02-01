36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

36ºF

Weather

Slightly warmer today, rain chances return

It’s a calm start to our Saturday, but changes arrive this afternoon

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, weekend, windy, rain
Out the door
Out the door

ROANOKE, Va. – We are kicking Saturday off with cold temperatures in the 30s. Some of us will be heading out the door to some freezing fog, so take it slow this morning.

Visibility as of 4 AM
Visibility as of 4 AM

Clouds have stuck around overnight and we will continue to see them throughout much of the day.

Future Tracker 8 am
Future Tracker 8 am

While most of the rain has cleared out for now, the possibility for more rain will come this afternoon/evening. Any showers will be very isolated. Snow showers will be focused along the mountains.

Future Tracker 3 pm
Future Tracker 3 pm

Highs will reach the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon, with even warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Highs Today
Highs Today

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: