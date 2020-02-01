Slightly warmer today, rain chances return

ROANOKE, Va. – We are kicking Saturday off with cold temperatures in the 30s. Some of us will be heading out the door to some freezing fog, so take it slow this morning.

Visibility as of 4 AM

Clouds have stuck around overnight and we will continue to see them throughout much of the day.

Future Tracker 8 am

While most of the rain has cleared out for now, the possibility for more rain will come this afternoon/evening. Any showers will be very isolated. Snow showers will be focused along the mountains.

Future Tracker 3 pm

Highs will reach the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon, with even warmer temperatures on Sunday.