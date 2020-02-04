Weather-related aches, pains, migraines expected with upcoming storm system

ROANOKE, Va. – If you deal with conditions including, but not limited to, migraines, fibromyalgia or arthritis, you know this tale all too well. When the air pressure drops, you can feel it more than most. That, unfortunately, is likely going to be the case leading up to and during Thursday’s heavy rain maker .

The types of systems that are responsible for rainy weather are low pressure systems, meaning that the air pressure drops. When that happens, the fluids in between our joints will expand. When that expansion happens, it causes a lot of pain and discomfort for those that are more sensitive to begin with.

Storms and our bodies

The average sea level pressure is 1013.25 millibars. (Millibars is a unit to measure pressure, just like degrees are a unit of temperature.) Thursday’s system bottoms out around 990 mb, which is a very strong area of low pressure.

Tracking the air pressure for Wednesday, 2/5/2020, and Thursday, 2/6/2020

This also draws in a gusty wind and a lot of moisture, so be ready for times of heavy rain and possible flooding early Thursday morning and again late Thursday into Thursday night.

FutureTracker - 2/6/2020 at 9 p.m.