Weather-related aches, pains, migraines expected with upcoming storm system
A strong storm system moving into the area may add some insult to injury
ROANOKE, Va. – If you deal with conditions including, but not limited to, migraines, fibromyalgia or arthritis, you know this tale all too well. When the air pressure drops, you can feel it more than most. That, unfortunately, is likely going to be the case leading up to and during Thursday’s heavy rain maker.
The types of systems that are responsible for rainy weather are low pressure systems, meaning that the air pressure drops. When that happens, the fluids in between our joints will expand. When that expansion happens, it causes a lot of pain and discomfort for those that are more sensitive to begin with.
The average sea level pressure is 1013.25 millibars. (Millibars is a unit to measure pressure, just like degrees are a unit of temperature.) Thursday’s system bottoms out around 990 mb, which is a very strong area of low pressure.
This also draws in a gusty wind and a lot of moisture, so be ready for times of heavy rain and possible flooding early Thursday morning and again late Thursday into Thursday night.
We’ve got more details on that in this separate article.
