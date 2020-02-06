Flash flood warning issued for many Virginia counties along NC border

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties along the North Carolina, Virginia border.

The warning for southeastern Carroll County, southeastern Grayson County and Patrick County expires at 6 p.m.

The warning for Danville, Martinsville, southern Pittsylvania County, southern Halifax County and Henry County expires at 5:45 p.m.

At 11:52 a.m. radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Two to three inches of rain have already fallen with an additional inch or so possible over the next few hours.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, according to the NWS.