Strong wind gusts, mountain snow, river flooding all on tap Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – After seeing 2-5″ of rain Thursday, we see one last gasp of heavy rain move west to east throughout the morning. Behind that, the wind really starts to pick up.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 6 p.m. Friday.

Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Friday

Wind gusts will reach 35-45 mph. That, on top of a saturated ground, will lead to the potential for downed trees and power outages.

Wind gust forecast for Friday

In addition to the wind, colder air begins to move in throughout the day. This will lead to a drop in temperatures and mountain snow showers. Accumulations are most likely at Snowshoe, Mountain Lake, Whitetop/Mount Rogers and Burkes Garden.

Where snow will accumulate Friday

Bursts of snow will survive into parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and possibly the higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley Friday afternoon. Little-to-no accumulation is expected out of that.

FutureTracker - 11 a.m. Friday

Some rivers, like the New River at Allisonia, the Roanoke River and the James River will begin to recede. Some creeks in the New River Valley have already begun to do so as well. The Dan River crests between Friday afternoon and Saturday.

River levels

We’ll end this article with a bit of good news, though. After days of lower air pressure leading to weather-related aches and pains, some relief is on the way. With high pressure gradually moving east, the fluids in our joints won’t be expanding.

Air pressure Friday and Saturday

Therefore, those of you with arthritis, fibromyalgia and/or migraines should hopefully start to feel better.