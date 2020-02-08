Cooler temperatures for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that moved through yesterday has brought much colder temperatures to southwest Virginia this morning. Many of us are waking up to lows in the 20s and low 30s.

As we go throughout the morning hours, any left over snow will fizzle out.

Future Tracker 5 am

Temperatures will run colder this afternoon as highs are only expected to reach the low to middle 40s.

Saturday's Highs

Throughout the day we will start off with sunshine and will bring in more clouds by lunchtime. Overall, we will see more clouds than sunshine today.

More snow showers will be possible later tonight in the New River Valley and Highlands, though an isolated snow shower in the Roanoke Valley cannot be ruled out.