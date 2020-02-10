Rain, localized flood threat return through Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was nice to get a break from the rain this weekend, but all good things must come to an end. A front inching closer to the region brings the chance for more rain Monday. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but most of what we see develops after 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. 02/10/2020

From then on, we expect light-to-moderate rain to essentially stick around the rest of the day. An area of low pressure rides along our front, leading to some periods of heavier rain developing late Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is when the threat for localized flooding may increase for us.

FutureTracker - 6 a.m. 02/11/2020

As the low moves east, a northwest wind picks up behind it. This should allow things to dry up for the afternoon, which would also make for a warmer day. High temperatures could get into the 60s Tuesday.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. 02/11/2020

Between Monday and Tuesday, we expect an additional 0.5-1.0″ of rain with isolated higher totals certainly possible in the southern half of our viewing area.

Rainfall from 02/10 to 02/11/2020

A warm front lifts north into the region Wednesday, giving us the chance for additional rain and drizzle. We’ll be much cooler, with highs mostly in the 40s. This continues to lift north, paving the way for another line of rain (heavy at times) through midday Thursday.

What We're Tracking - 02/13/2020

This line forms along cold front #1. Once this passes, we’ll still be warm Thursday afternoon. A trailing cold front will really make the difference, as we approach Valentine’s Day. We’re talking wind and cold, with highs only in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind will make it feel colder than that, though.

What We're Tracking - Valentine's Day 2020

Lows by Saturday morning will be in the teens to lower 20s.