Two more rounds of rain before Valentine’s Day chill

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure is slinging more moisture our way, making for a very wet Tuesday morning. Some pockets of rain will be heavy at times, so be careful on the drive into work or school.

By the middle of the day, our system begins to move east. Therefore, we expect the best chance of rain to be in Southside around lunchtime.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. 2/11/2020

A west wind on the back side of our storm system will help to make the weather drier and warmer the afternoon, so Tuesday isn’t a complete waste of a day. By the time all is said and done, however, we’re looking at an additional 0.5-1.0″ of rain. This could easily aggravate some streams, creeks and poor drainage spots this morning. Be alert to the potential for localized flooding throughout the first half of the day.

FutureTracker - Rain Totals 02/11/2020

After the rain, highs Tuesday afternoon get into the upper 50s and lower 60s, thanks to a downsloping wind.

Tuesday afternoon forecast

The opposite will happen Wednesday, as cold air and dense clouds will be wedged into the region. This will result in high temperatures only reaching the 40s and pockets of drizzle developing later on.

Wednesday afternoon forecast

This wedge becomes eroded, with temperatures and rain chances rising into Thursday morning. Once again, an additional 0.5-1.0″ of rain is expected with this. Localized flooding of creeks and streams will become a concern for us again. However, we’ll become drier and warmer by the afternoon.

What We're Tracking - 02/13/2020

Beyond that, much colder air rides in on a gusty wind from the northwest. We’re talking highs in the 30s and lower 40s on Valentine’s Day, with wind chills below that.

What We're Tracking - 02/14/2020

Saturday morning wake-up temperatures will be in the teens for many locations too...