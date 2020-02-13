Virginia breaks up with rain just in time for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Dear rain. It’s not you. It’s us...except it’s totally you. Before we get rid of the rain entirely, we get one last dance/fling/whatever you want to call it with some showers Thursday.

Some of these could be heavy at times in the morning, lingering into the early afternoon for areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. By the afternoon, some of us break out into some sunshine, with temperatures getting into the 50s and perhaps lower 60s. How warm we get all depends on exactly when the rain clears out.

As we head into the night, colder air starts to pour in on the backside of this system. This will lead to snow showers on our west-facing slopes. A few flurries/brief bursts of snow will be possible into parts of the New River Valley and Highlands overnight.

FutureTracker - 02/13/2020 9 p.m.

The main thing we’ll all feel is a rise in the wind. While it likely won’t be damaging, it will be noticeable Thursday afternoon into the first half of Valentine’s Day.

Wind speed forecast - Thursday, 02/13/2020

In other words, it won’t be enough to sweep your significant other off their feet! The cold air, however, might be enough to keep date night inside.

FutureTracker - 2/14/2020 1 p.m.

We’ll see decreasing clouds and increasing sun that should warm your heart a bit after days of clouds and rain.