Cold, dry air swoops into Virginia following its pre-Valentine’s Day breakup with rain

ROANOKE, Va. – This has been one of the wettest Februaries on record area-wide, but that takes a little break these next few days. In its place, however, we’ve got a lot of cold air around. That means we’re going to have to layer up for Valentine’s Day, despite the sunshine we’ll see.

Valentine's Day planner

As the wind calms down Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will start in the teens and lower 20s. Saturday will still be cold, but with high pressure retreating to the east - a wind out of the south and west will warm us up by Sunday afternoon.

Weekend forecast - 02/15 and 02/16/2020

This mild air sticks around through Tuesday, with clouds increasing. Eventually, another cold front moves our way. This will mean more rain late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

What We're Tracking - 02/18/2020

Beyond that, the pattern looks somewhat interesting. Cold air will be in place with an active storm track to the south. If high pressure is strong enough and moves far south enough, we won’t get much of anything between 2/20 and 2/23. However, if a storm system can develop and ride into that cold air - we’ll be talking about wintry weather.

What We're Tracking - Late next week

Stay with us for updates, as we’ll continue to monitor this closely during our multi-day dry stretch.