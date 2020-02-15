Cold start to the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are running much colder. Many of us are now in the teens and low 20s. Luckily winds are calm, which will prevent our temperatures from feeling too much colder.

Future Tracker 2 pm

As we go throughout the day, we will see more sunshine than clouds. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low to middle 40s as clouds to our northwest start to track into southwest Virginia.

Today's Highs

This will help us in the long run as temperatures will be slow to drop Saturday night due to the cloudy skies. With slowly decreasing clouds on Sunday, temperatures will be able to return to the middle 50s.

Future Tracker 10 pm

Temperatures remain on a warming trend over the next few days before our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. This will bring rain chances back to our area.