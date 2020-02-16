Limited rain returns Tuesday; eyes on late week pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – After nearly two weeks of (seemingly) nothing but rain, it’s been nice to get a break from that. We expect that break to continue Sunday and Monday, with any chance of rain really being well to our south. That changes by Tuesday.

By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking a warm front to our south. High pressure near the maritime provinces of Canada will help reinforce some cooler air into the region. As warm air rides above that, we could see some fog and drizzle develop near the Blue Ridge Parkway during the day.

What We're Tracking - 02/18/2020

The cold front west of that should push the wedge out, but should also give us some light rain late Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning. Rain totals should be a quarter of an inch or less, so we don’t expect any flooding to come of this round of rain.

This is not a fast moving front that clears the region. It may just linger enough to give us some leftover showers by Wednesday.

What We're Tracking - 02/19/2020

This front continues its slow movement to the south and east, before ultimately stalling.

Where this front stalls will be a key player in our weather by Thursday.

It’s at this time that colder air starts to leak into the region from the north. If this front is farther north, we stand the chance of seeing a little bit of wintry weather Thursday. If it stays farther south, we’ll remain dry with decreasing clouds.

What We're Tracking - 02/20/2020

Regardless of any limited wintry weather threat, we’ll stay colder through about Friday before thawing out a bit next weekend.