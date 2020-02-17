Rain returns by Tuesday; still watching late week pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday makes four straight days of dry weather, which is a gift considering how wet February has been so far. With times of sun and clouds, we expect our high temperatures to reach back into the 50s again Monday afternoon.

Even Tuesday, we expect a southwest wind to push our temperatures into the 50s. The only difference is that we’re reintroducing rain into the forecast.

A front to our west will be enough to spark some showers, most of which should be scattered and light around midday and Tuesday afternoon.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Tuesday

After about 5 or 6 p.m., we expect more numerous showers to develop along this front and move from west to east. This front may slow down, leading to a few additional showers Wednesday.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Tuesday

Rain totals will mostly be anywhere from 0.01-0.25″ through Tuesday, with isolated higher totals possible. Even still, this won’t be enough to cause any flooding issues. We’ll still have to monitor where this front goes beyond Tuesday and Wednesday, as it will likely stall to our south.

This provides a railroad track for additional disturbances. As our air gets colder, the location of this front means the difference between us staying dry and perhaps seeing some flurries/light snow develop late Thursday into Thursday night. The farther north it stalls, the better chance we have. The farther south it stalls, the drier we’ll be.

What We're Tracking - Thursday, 2/20/2020

Any moisture would have to overcome the dry air that’s in place behind this front. We’ll keep you posted on its location and whether or not we expect any wintry impacts out of this. In any case, this doesn’t have the makings of anything significant for our area.