Potential for Thursday snow increasing for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – During a winter that’s been pathetic at best, snow-lovers will take any chance they can get. The chance for snow late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night has gone up, but the potential is even greater the farther south you go.

With a front stalled to our south, a system riding along that front will throw moisture over top our newly-acquired cold air. That air is very dry at first, so the moisture will have to overcome it through a process known as ‘evaporative cooling.’ It’s for that reason we think we start off with some non-accumulating flakes in the afternoon, but things may start to pick up later in the afternoon into Thursday night.

We do think that FutureTracker (seen below) is starting things a bit too early and may be suppressing the moisture a bit far south.

FutureTracker - local view - 3 p.m. Thursday

However, we still don’t foresee this being a major event in our area. Most of the reliable forecast data has come closer to agreement in the last 12 hours, with one model (the NAM) still going gangbusters and dropping a whopping snowstorm over Southside. Since that’s the outlier in the data, we’re straying away from that for now.

Our forecast still stands at a coating to 2″ of snow (shaded in blue) in areas closer to the NC-VA line. The rest of us see 0-1″ (shaded in white). This forecast can still be tweaked a little bit in the next 12-24 hours, so stay with us for updates.

Snow accumulation forecast - 2/20/2020

Snow of this magnitude, followed by some very cold air, can result in some slick roads Thursday night into Friday morning. It’s possible that we see some school schedule changes, but remember that we aren’t superintendents. We’re just letting you know of possible impacts given the current forecast. Most of us won’t have to break out the snow blower or generator with this storm.

Storm threats - 2/20-2/21/2020

By Friday afternoon, we’ll see sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. This weekend looks really nice, with highs in the 50s each afternoon. The chance for rain returns by Sunday night and Monday.