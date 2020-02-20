Snow develops through Thursday afternoon; refreeze by Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s unlikely that Thursday’s snow becomes a huge deal for us, but it will be impactful to at least parts of our region. It will take some time for the air to moisten up a bit, but once it does so - snow will begin to move in.

This starts in the New River Valley close to midday, more than likely starting out light and perhaps picking up a bit in intensity. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., this activity starts to become more widespread across southwest, central and Southside Virginia.

At this point in time, it would have to come down hard to stick. It may start out by accumulating on the grass, before covering some roads.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Thursday

Snow continues for most into the afternoon, before gradually shifting south with drier air being pushed in from the north.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Thursday

By this evening (6-8 p.m.), the only place left with snow will likely be Southside. This is where we expect the most accumulation.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

As far as accumulations go, we think the better chance of 1″ or more will be along and south of US 460. The farther north you go, the lesser that chance becomes. We have this in map form at the top of this article and in list form below.

(Keep in mind we cover more than 20 counties, so it’s virtually impossible to get every single town on the map/on the list.)

Expected snow - 02/20/2020

The bigger concern might not be just how much white you see on the ground, but how cold we get overnight. If the roads are still wet or have snowy patches, count on them to stay slick through Friday morning. Temperatures by Friday morning fall into the 20-25° range in most areas, with some isolated spots in the teens.

Expected Road Conditions - Thursday and Friday

The wind will be moving, which could make things feel even colder first thing Friday morning.

Lowest wind chill - 02/21/2020

We see more sun Friday, with afternoon temperatures rising into the 50s each day this weekend.