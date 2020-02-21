Colder mornings, warmer afternoons on tap for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For most, Thursday’s system was a disappointment; a microcosm of this winter thus far. While a few slick spots will be possible early in the morning in our southernmost counties, the main story is the very dry, cold end to the week.

Friday’s highs will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, with a breeze making it feel colder at times. By the overnight, temperatures start to fall into the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

High pressure at different levels of the atmosphere will force the colder air back north. As a result, daytime temperatures reach the 50s this weekend. With bone-dry air in place, make sure you’ve got the lip balm and lotion on hand Friday and Saturday.

Weekend forecast - 02/22 to 02/23/2020

By next week, the pattern starts to turn a little more active again. A storm system forming east of the Rockies will draw in some moisture. With little cold air to be found, we expect rain to develop late Monday into early Tuesday.

What We're Tracking - 02/24/2020

A second system comes in by Wednesday, producing some late day showers and mountain snow.

What We're Tracking - 02/26/2020

As that system moves north and intensifies, colder air gets dragged down. This will add snow in our west-facing slopes. For the rest of us, things turn much colder and very windy at times next Thursday.