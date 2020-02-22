28ºF

Warmer temperatures on tap for this weekend

Highs return to the 50s this weekend with more sunshine

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, warm temperatures, sunshine, high pressure
Out the door
ROANOKE, Va. – It is a very cold start to the weekend with temperatures mostly in the teens and 20s this morning. Luckily the sunshine returns today along with warmer temperatures thanks to the high pressure that has be lingering nearby.

Today
Highs will eventually climb into the middle 50s across southwestern Virginia. A perfect day for the Polar Plunge!

Today
Overnight, clear skies will allow for temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight
As we wrap up the weekend, temperatures will run even warmer before our next system approaches come Monday.

