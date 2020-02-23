Sunshine returns today before changes arrive this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Thanks to the high pressure that has been situated nearby, more sunshine and warmer temperatures will return today! Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs will run unseasonably warm for your Sunday as much of the region reaches the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Planner

This afternoon, clouds will gradually return to southwest Virginia as our next weather-maker approaches.

Sunday Afternoon

Making our way into the overnight hours, clouds will continue to thicken with lows reaching the upper 30s.

Tonight's Lows

This will bring in widely scattered rain chances for the first half of your work week. By Thursday, the rain clears out, but we are left with colder temperatures.