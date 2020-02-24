Riding the temperature roller coaster in between chances of rain

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been the story of the 2019-2020 winter so far. We get a warm-up, followed by rain. After that, the wind picks up, colder air comes in and the mountains get snow. This week appears to be no different.

Dry air initially prevents any rain from moving in Monday. So, we’ll stay cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. A few passing showers will be possible during the afternoon. The better chance for rain, however, comes during the evening and overnight hours.

Chance of rain - Monday, 2/24/2020

This is due to an area of low pressure swinging by, introducing more moisture into the equation.

We’ll be warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, though, as we’re in between systems at that point. Highs will get into the 60s in many spots Tuesday, but will vary from 50s in the NRV to 60s in Southside.

Our second system approaches Wednesday, giving us the shot for a few more showers later in the day.

What We're Tracking - 2/26/2020

Colder air and moisture won’t have the chance to dance together, unless you’re in the favored west-facing slopes, Wednesday evening through midday Thursday.

What We're Tracking - 2/27/2020

The wind will be quite strong at times Thursday and even Friday, making the cold air feel even colder. Winter ain’t over just yet, despite how great it felt this past weekend!