Spring-like warmth precedes rain, wind, cold and mountain snow

ROANOKE, Va. – As I type this early on Tuesday morning, a cold rain continues to move through the area. This will keep shifting out of the area throughout the morning. Once it does so, warmer air from above will mix down to the surface. That, in combination with some breaks of sun, will warm us up to around 60-65° (see map above).

A steady wind out of the south Wednesday will continue to supply us with spring-like warmth into the afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon highs

However, a strong cold front will be inching its way closer to the area. This will help trigger a line of showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday 4 p.m.

This broken line will continue moving west to east, with temperatures dropping behind it. This drop in temperatures, along with a limited amount of moisture from the Great Lakes, will pile up the snow along our west-facing slopes Wednesday evening and night.

FutureTracker - Midnight Wed-Thurs

The best chance of accumulation will be in places like Whitetop/Mt. Rogers, Burkes Garden, Mountain Lake and Snowshoe.

Chance of accumulating snow through Thursday

However, it’s possible that we see a coating in parts of Highland County. A brief burst of snow or two may make its way into parts of the New River Valley at night, with little to no accumulation expected.

We all will feel the cold air and strong wind gusts at times through Thursday, leading to a low wind chill.

Projected wind gusts - Thursday

Another disturbance will swing through, leading to more mountain snow on Friday. Otherwise, just plan on it being cold and gusty Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll begin to break out of the cold spell by Sunday and early next week.