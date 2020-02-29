Slick roads possible in parts of the area Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered bursts of snow continue through about 8 a.m. Saturday. Some overnight snow squalls have lead to icy patches and snow-covered roads in parts of the Highlands and New River Valley. Specifically, use caution on side roads and bridges/overpasses. However, even some parts of I-81 and US-460 have snowy patches too.

Reports from VDOT, along with their webcams, show icy patches as of 6 a.m. Saturday. These counties have been marked in yellow on the map above.

Air and road temperatures are well below freezing in many parts of the area, leading to the potential for slick spots throughout the next few hours. Once the clouds dissipate and temperatures rise above freezing, road conditions should improve.