Temperature slowly rebound following bouts with scattered snow

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered snow showers early Saturday morning have left parts of the New River Valley covered in a little bit of white. As these move out of the area this morning, we’ll be left with increasing sun but also increasing wind too.

By Sunday, high pressure will have ventured to our east and southeast. Clockwise wind around that will help usher in some warmer air, leading to highs in the 50s by the afternoon.

We’ll continue to the warming trend, as the jet stream retreats north early next week.

The jet stream is also your freeway for storm systems to ride along, so that will mean the increased chance for rain and thunderstorms through the middle part of next week.

By the time all is said and done, we’ll wind up with another 1″+ of rain. Parts of Tennessee, however, will likely see a lot more than that. That’s where the flood threat will be at its highest.

After that, the pattern turns much calmer. This will lead to drier and perhaps some warmer weather too.