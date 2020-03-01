Warming up with abundant sunshine to end the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! It’s a cold start outside, but don’t let that fool you as we expect warmer temperatures overall to end the weekend. Many of us will see highs in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. We’ll also enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure dictates our weather pattern here in southwest Virginia.

Day planner for the Roanoke Valley (3/1/2020)

Don’t get used to the quiet weather though, because the pattern will become more unsettled with extra clouds and showers at times through the work week. Our first batch of showers is expected to arrive from the west on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Future Tracker Monday 4 pm

Look for scattered shower chances to continue into Tuesday and some models are hinting at even more rain into the mid and late week.

5 day rain chances for Roanoke (3/1/2020)

The weather will take a quieter and cooler turn into next weekend. One more thing to put on your radar: Daylight Saving Time officially begins next Sunday at 2 a.m. That means you’ll lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but the good news is we’ll start to see later sunsets!