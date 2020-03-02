Tracking a pair of cold fronts this week

ROANOKE, Va. – After another very nice weekend, we’re heading into the first week of March with two cold fronts to track. The first of which comes plays a role on our weather Monday and Tuesday.

With this close by Monday, we’ll see a few showers develop later in the day into the evening. We don’t expect it to be a washout of a day Monday, as highs make it into the 50s.

As low pressure rides along this front, we’ll likely see rain develop during the first half of the day Tuesday.

A west wind on the back side of our low pressure system will help to dry things up Tuesday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the 60s. As our front moves south, we’ll stay dry and unseasonably warm Wednesday. We’ll have to track the storm system that develops along the Gulf Coast during that time.

As it rides up Thursday, its location will be an important player in our weather. The farther north it comes, the better chance we have to see rain. The marginally cold air in place Thursday morning could lead to some snow in this scenario.

If, however, this system rides farther south then we may only see some showers in Southside Thursday.

After this, a second cold front moves in from the west and behaves similar to past systems. With limited moisture, it will pass by with cold air, gusty wind and mostly mountain snow Friday.

We’ll be cold and breezy to start next weekend, but we’ll warm up by Sunday.