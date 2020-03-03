Spring warmth to follow Tuesday morning rain, rumbles of thunder

ROANOKE, Va. – A system that produced a tornado just outside of Nashville, Tennessee overnight is moving east toward our area. However, we are much cooler and more stable than Nashville. That means the threat for severe weather is low, but we still may hear some rumbles of thunder with any pockets of heavy rain Tuesday morning.

Pockets of heavy rain move through the area

As this systems moves east, we’ll still maintain the chance for a few showers in areas south of US 460 around/shortly after lunchtime Tuesday.

Showers linger in southern portions of our area

One positive to the rain we expect to receive is that it will take pollen counts down just a notch.

Pollen levels expected to drop slightly Tuesday

However, those are expected to shoot right back up Wednesday with warmer and drier weather in the forecast. The front that passes through the area Tuesday will be well south of us Wednesday, leaving any chance of rain and storms near the Gulf Coast.

A storm system produces rain and storms on the Gulf Coast

As this system rides back to the north, it may place some more rain showers in our area late Thursday. Cold air is limited, so it’s doubtful that we see any substantial snow out of this.

More rain becomes possible later in the day/during the evening

As this passes and intensifies to our north and east, colder air will ride into the area on a gusty northwest wind this Friday. Limited moisture from the Great Lakes will give us the chance for some mountain snow, with a little spill over into areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway through the afternoon.