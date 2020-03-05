Tuesday morning’s Putnam County, TN tornado rated EF-4

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tn. – The National Weather Service in Nashville continues to reveal details of Tuesday’s early morning tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the middle part of the Volunteer State.

The newest information released Wednesday night was that an EF-4 tornado touched down in Putnam County, killing 18 and injuring 88. Three people are still unaccounted for, according to the National Weather Service. This is the first violent tornado (EF-4 or EF-5) to hit this part of the state since 2009.

EF-4 moved through Putnam County, TN early Tuesday morning

The path length and width of the storm will be determined, as surveying continues.

Other information was released Monday night regarding the tornado that moved through the Music City. We first told you yesterday about the multiple damage reports along the path of the storm , as surveyed by the National Weather Service in Nashville. The worst of which was an EF-3 report with maximum winds of 165 mph.

The storm traveled a distance of 53.4 miles, making it a long-track tornado. To put that in perspective, the distance between Vinton and Lynchburg is roughly 54 miles.

The tornado traveled 53.4 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the distance between Vinton and Lynchburg.

The population of Davidson, Wilson and Smith Counties in Tennessee is more than 836,000 people. That’s more than twice the population of the hypothetical path from Vinton to Lynchburg. This particular tornado killed 5 people and injured more than 150.