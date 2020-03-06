Dust devil caught on camera in Lynchburg Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – A lot of people on our edge following the Tennessee tornadoes of this past week. Fortunately, what Ricky Knowles caught on camera was harmless. A dust devil formed in the Hill City, lasting only a few seconds.

Dust devils usually form during hot, dry spells. In this case, any limited heat from the surface began to rise. As it rises, a very tiny area of low pressure formed. The air rushes toward low pressure to fill the void (fill the lack of air).

As this happens, a circulation develops and can move quickly.

A dust devil developed in the Hill City on Thursday

This quick circulation sustains itself, before cooler air flowing inward eventually chokes it off and kills it.