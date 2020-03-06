Dust devil caught on camera in Lynchburg Thursday
Ricky Knowles caught brief video of a dust devil in the Hill City Thursday.
ROANOKE, Va. – A lot of people on our edge following the Tennessee tornadoes of this past week. Fortunately, what Ricky Knowles caught on camera was harmless. A dust devil formed in the Hill City, lasting only a few seconds.
Dust devils usually form during hot, dry spells. In this case, any limited heat from the surface began to rise. As it rises, a very tiny area of low pressure formed. The air rushes toward low pressure to fill the void (fill the lack of air).
As this happens, a circulation develops and can move quickly.
This quick circulation sustains itself, before cooler air flowing inward eventually chokes it off and kills it.
If you ever see interesting weather happening where you are, send us a picture or video to Pin It.
