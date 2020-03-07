Windy to start our Saturday, then our attention turns to spring-like warmth in the days ahead

Roanoke, Va. – The number one thing you’ll notice about the weather this morning is the wind! It’s quite strong out of the northwest this morning, especially in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. We’re expecting gusts to top out between 30 and 40 miles per hour this morning, but the wind should subside as we head into the middle of the day and afternoon.

Projected wind gusts (3/7/2020) (WSLS)

This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, much weaker winds and high temperatures slightly below average. Our attention will be shifting to unseasonable warmth Sunday and for the entire work week as highs rise into the 60s each day. For perspective, the average high for this time of year is about 55 degrees.

Next five days afternoon highs (3/7/2020) (WSLS)

The warmth could be with us even further down the road, as the Climate Prediction Center has forecasted well above average temperatures through the 6-10 day timeframe. This is great news for those who want spring to come quickly and bad news for snow lovers.

CPC 6-10 day temperature outlook (3/7/2020) (WSLS)

One final note, before you go to bed tonight, be sure to set your clocks AHEAD one hour as Daylight Saving Time will begin. That means one less hour of sleep, but the benefit is later sunsets! The sun will set at 6:20 p.m. this evening and then sunset jumps to 7:21 p.m. tomorrow. The start of DST is also a great time to change the batteries on things like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.