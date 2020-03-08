Second annual Virginia Flood Awareness Week starts today
The initiative encourages Virginians to learn about their flood risk and protect the life they’ve built with flood insurance.
ROANOKE, Va. – According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance, despite flooding being the most common and costly natural disaster. Gov. Ralph Northam is calling on Commonwealth residents to figure out if they live in a flood zone and look into flood insurance through the second annual Virginia Flood Awareness Week, which runs today through Saturday.
There is a wealth of information and resources available on the VA DCR’s website for Flood Awareness Week, including how to find out if you live in a high-risk flood zone. The department suggests you contact an insurance agent or visit FloodSmart.gov to discuss flood insurance options.
