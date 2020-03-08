39ºF

Second annual Virginia Flood Awareness Week starts today

The initiative encourages Virginians to learn about their flood risk and protect the life they’ve built with flood insurance.

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Flooding in Pulaski County on February 6, 2020 (WSLS)
ROANOKE, Va. – According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance, despite flooding being the most common and costly natural disaster. Gov. Ralph Northam is calling on Commonwealth residents to figure out if they live in a flood zone and look into flood insurance through the second annual Virginia Flood Awareness Week, which runs today through Saturday.

VA Flood Awareness Week (3/8/2020)
There is a wealth of information and resources available on the VA DCR’s website for Flood Awareness Week, including how to find out if you live in a high-risk flood zone. The department suggests you contact an insurance agent or visit FloodSmart.gov to discuss flood insurance options.

